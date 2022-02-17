Storm Eunice: Calderdale nature reserve to be closed over weather fears

Ogden Water Nature Reserve has confirmed that it will be closed tomorrow (Friday February 18)

Posting on social media, a spokesperson said: "Please be aware that Ogden Water LNR will be closed on Friday February 18 due to the potentially damaging winds and extreme weather caused by Storm Eunice.

"With the recent storms and a few weekends of rainfall the ground is becoming very wet, this coupled with the high winds forecast (along with snow and hail) means that trees could lose their branches or become unstable and topple over.

Ogden Water Nature Reserve

"Storm Arwen saw between 60 -100 trees either topple or become damaged here. Woodlands are extremely dangerous places in windy weather and not somewhere you should be heading to for a walk out.

"The car parks will be locked and open again on Saturday 19."

Storm Eunice is expected to bring strong winds as well as some snow for northern areas on Friday.

A yellow weather warning from wind has been issued by the Met Office between 7am tomorrow and 6pm.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Significant disruption is possible from Storm Eunice with strong winds one of the main themes of the current forecast.

"Storm Eunice is expected to track eastwards from early on Friday, bringing the most significant winds to the central and southern areas of the UK, with some gusts possible in excess of 95mph in exposed coastal areas.”

Storm Eunice weather warning for Calderdale.

Speaking about its weather warning for Calderdale on Friday the Met Office said: "Strong winds will develop through the morning across parts of Northern Ireland and southwest Scotland, transferring across parts of northern England during the day Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely, possibly 70-75 mph in a few exposed sites."