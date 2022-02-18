Storm Eunice: Dramatic video and pictures show huge tree fall in Halifax

Paul Coates has sent in pictures of huge tree that has fallen across Willowfield Road in Halifax.

The tree fell and blocked the highway at around 9.30am this morning.

A yellow weather warning for high wind remains in place across Calderdale this morning as the borough prepares to be hit by Storm Eunice.

Picture by Paul Coates of the fallen tree in Willowfield Road in Halifax.

Storm Eunice is the second storm to hit the country in as many days following the disruption caused by Storm Dudley.

Strong winds and continued disruption is expected for much of the UK on Friday with a rare red weather warning in place for parts of Southern England and Wales.

The yellow warning means a small risk to life with travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and damage to property all likely.

A yellow weather warning for ice has also been issued for Calderdale between 6pm today and 9am on Saturday.

The Met Office said: "Brisk northwesterly winds will continue to bring increasingly wintry showers across this area overnight on Friday and at first on Saturday.

"Some snow is likely to accumulate over around 200 m (another 10-15 cm over Scottish Mountains), but the wintry mix is more likely to bring a risk of icy roads and pavements, as surfaces left wet by showers (or hail/snow/slush) then fall below freezing. Most showers will ease by Saturday morning."