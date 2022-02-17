Storm Eunice: Everything you need to know about forecasts, warnings and travel disruption

Storm Eunice is expected to ring strong , as well as some snow for northern areas on Friday.

A yellow weather warning from wind has been issued by the Met Office between 7am tomorrow and 6pm.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Significant disruption is possible from Storm Eunice with strong winds one of the main themes of the current forecast.

The UK is bracing itself for Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice

"Storm Eunice is expected to track eastwards from early on Friday, bringing the most significant winds to the central and southern areas of the UK, with some gusts possible in excess of 95mph in exposed coastal areas.”

Storm Eunice weather warning for Calderdale.

Speaking about its weather warning for Calderdale on Friday the Met Office said: "Strong winds will develop through the morning across parts of Northern Ireland and southwest Scotland, transferring across parts of northern England during the day Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely, possibly 70-75 mph in a few exposed sites.

Warning over travel

National Highways is advising drivers to take care and be prepared for strong gales.

Motorists, particularly those driving high-sided HGVs, caravans and motorcycles, are advised to check the weather and driving conditions before setting out on journeys and pay particular attention to exposed locations such as coastal and high lying areas and bridges which could be affected by the high winds.

One of these locations in the M62 between Junction 23 and Junction 25 at Brighouse.

National Highways Head of Road Safety, Jeremy Phillips, said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve. If you do intend to travel, then plan your trip and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space. In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.”

Unladen curtain-sided vehicles are particularly vulnerable to windy conditions on high ground.

Mr Phillips added: "Curtains on empty high-sided vehicles can act as sails when closed, and when high winds arise, we advise HGV drivers to open their curtain-sided vehicles if they are empty."