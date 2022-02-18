Storm Eunice in Halifax: Flood alert issued for river in Calderdale

The alert has been put out for the Lower River Calder catchment area.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said. "River levels have risen as a result of persistent (heavy) rainfall.

"We expect river levels to peak at around 7pm this evening.

A flood alert has been issued for Calderdale

"Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads. We expect river levels to rise before beginning to fall throughout the remainder of the evening and overnight.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

Two weather warnings have also been issued for the weekend.

A yellow weather warning for ice has also been issued for Calderdale between 6pm today and 9am on Saturday.

The Met Office said: "Brisk northwesterly winds will continue to bring increasingly wintry showers across this area overnight on Friday and at first on Saturday.

"Some snow is likely to accumulate over around 200 m (another 10-15 cm over Scottish Mountains), but the wintry mix is more likely to bring a risk of icy roads and pavements, as surfaces left wet by showers (or hail/snow/slush) then fall below freezing. Most showers will ease by Saturday morning."

On Sunday a yellow weather warning for rain has been issued.

The Met Office said: "A band of heavy rain will affect parts of northwest England on Sunday, and become slow-moving for a time, with some very heavy rain, especially over high ground.

"The duration and intensity of the rainfall could bring widespread totals of 20 to 40 mm, but some exposed sites may see 75 to 100 mm on Sunday - however - this will fall on to already-saturated ground. The rain should clear south by Sunday evening."