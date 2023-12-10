Storm Fergus: Flood alert for Todmorden, Heben Bridge, Mytholmroyd, Sowerby Bridge and Brighouse along with heavy rain warning after strong winds blow down Piece Hall Christmas tree
The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the River Calder from Todmorden right through to Brighouse as the borough is hit by the second storm in two days.
It says river levels on the Upper River Calder have fallen after Saturday night’s rain but are expected to increase again following another band of rain forecast for tonight.
"Levels are expected to rise again at around 7pm, with a peak in Hebden Bridge at around 1am to 2am on Monday morning,” said the organisation.
"We will continue to monitor rainfall and river levels closely.
"Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.”
Meantime, the Met Office has a yellow warning for heavy rain in place until 3am.
It says flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, bus and train services will probably be affected, and spray and flooding on roads could make journey times longer.
Today’s weather has been brought by Storm Fergus, which comes the day after Storm Elin battered the borough.
The winds were so strong, the huge Christmas tree in Halifax’s Piece Hall was blown over.
The venue was also forced to cancel its planned show by Dick and Dom.
Its team posted: “We’re so sorry but to keep staff and customers safe tonight’s spiegeltent show with Dick and Dom has been cancelled due to high winds.”