The Piece Hall’s Christmas tree will be back up soon after strong winds toppled it on Saturday night.

As reported by the Courier, the huge 45ft Sitka spruce, sponsored by Lister Horsfall, came down as the first of two storms in two days battered the area.

The Piece Hall said winds reached 58mph in its historic courtyard on Saturday.

They had to cancel that evening’s planned Spiegeltent performance by Dick and Dom.

The tree was today still laid in The Piece Hall and taped off but the Courier has been told it will be back up very soon.

A spokesperson for The Piece Hall said: “We experienced exceptionally severe weather in the courtyard on Saturday with winds reaching speeds of 58mph.

"The highly experienced contractors who installed the tree will be back on site in the next 24 hours so we can all continue to enjoy it in the run up to Christmas.”

For more details about all the shows still to come at The Piece Hall during the festive period, visit https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/event/christmas-at-the-piece-hall/

