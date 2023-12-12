Storm Fergus: Huge Christmas tree in Halifax's Piece Hall blown down by 58mph winds can not be saved - but replacement has been found
As reported by the Courier, the winds which battered the borough on Saturday night brought down the 45-ft Sitka spruce at the much-loved Halifax landmark.
The 58mph gusts meant The Piece Hall also had to cancel its planned show from Dick and Dom in its Spiegeltent.
The Piece Hall team said yesterday that highly-experienced contractors who installed the Christmas tree were returning in the hope of being able to put it back up.
But today a spokesperson has said the tree can not be saved.
“Unfortunately, our contractors were not able to save the tree which was badly damaged in the storm.
"That’s now being dismantled and recycled.
"It will be replaced, this week, by a new tree which was previously felled and held as spare by the contractors.”
For all the festive shows planned at The Piece Hall during December, visit https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/event/christmas-at-the-piece-hall/