The Piece Hall tree that was blown down by strong winds can not be salvaged – but a replacement is on the way.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As reported by the Courier, the winds which battered the borough on Saturday night brought down the 45-ft Sitka spruce at the much-loved Halifax landmark.

The 58mph gusts meant The Piece Hall also had to cancel its planned show from Dick and Dom in its Spiegeltent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Piece Hall team said yesterday that highly-experienced contractors who installed the Christmas tree were returning in the hope of being able to put it back up.

The tree came down on Saturday night

But today a spokesperson has said the tree can not be saved.

“Unfortunately, our contractors were not able to save the tree which was badly damaged in the storm.

"That’s now being dismantled and recycled.

"It will be replaced, this week, by a new tree which was previously felled and held as spare by the contractors.”