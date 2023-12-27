Storm Gerrit: Fire crews called to rescue driver trapped in high flood water in part of Calderdale

Firefighters were called to help this driver stranded in high water in Rastrick this morning.

The team helped free the driver and their vehicle after the heavy rain left their vehicle partially-submerged.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “It was a wet morning for crews at Rastrick Fire Station who attended to a member of the public who got themselves into a bit of an emergent sea.

"A reminder of the day - don't drive into flood water that’s moving or more than 10cm deep.”

The car was trapped in high flood water

There is a Met Office yellow weather warning in place for Calderdale until 6pm today (Wednesday), alerting that there could be disruption to travel and flooding.

The Met Office has said to expect: “Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.

"Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer. Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.

"Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely.”