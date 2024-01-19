News you can trust since 1853
Storm Isha: Halifax to be hit by high winds at the start of next week as Met Office issues Yellow Weather Warning

Strong winds may bring disruption to travel and utilities in Calderdale on Sunday (January 21) and early Monday (January 22).
By Abigail Kellett
Published 19th Jan 2024, 14:00 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 15:17 GMT
Storm Isha has been named by the Met Office, with strong winds for all from Sunday and heavy rain for some.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind for the two days.

On Sunday there will be high winds as well as rain. Highs of 10C and lows of 7C.

(Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)(Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)

On Monday people can expect more of the same with highs winds and rain forecast. Highs of 8C and lows of 5C.

What to expect from the yellow weather warning

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

