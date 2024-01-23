Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the River Calder from Todmorden right through to Brighouse.

It says: “River levels are rising on the River Calder and Hebden Water due to heavy rainfall.

"Areas most at risk include the River Calder and its tributaries from Todmorden to Brighouse.

"Rainfall is expected to clear this evening and river levels will begin to fall, however levels are expected to remain high until tomorrow morning.

“We will continue to monitor levels closely.

"Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.”

The alert comes at the same time as the Met Office’s yellow weather warning for strong winds, which are expected to peak between 4pm today and 1pm tomorrow.

It says there could be disruption to travel and utilities including fallen trees blocking roads, tiles being blown off roofs and power cuts.

Heavy rain is expected to last until this evening.