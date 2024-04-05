Storm Kathleen: Met Office warns of strong winds and heavy rain across Wakefield, Dewsbury and Halifax

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday a deep area of low pressure – now named as Storm Kathleen and the 11th named storm of this storm season – will move towards the UK and Ireland from the southwest bringing unseasonably strong winds to Ireland and western parts of the UK.

Despite “heavy showers” across the weekend, the region will see tempertaures rocket to highs of 19C.

The official forecast for Saturday (April 6), for West Yorkshire, reads: “Rain clearing north in the morning to see a good deal of sunshine and warm conditions. Isolated heavy showers in the west. Strong winds, gale force over western hills. Maximum temperature 19 °C.”

Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: “Storm Kathleen will bring strong gusty winds to western areas of the UK through Saturday. Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected quite widely, while some exposed spots, particularly in coastal Northern Ireland, will see 60 to 70 mph gusts with large waves also expected.

“There will also be some blustery showers in the west with the eastern side of the UK seeing a drier and brighter day. With the winds coming from the south, some unseasonably warm air will be drawn across parts of the UK. When combined with sunny spells in East Anglia we could see temperatures reaching 21°C or 22°C for a time on Saturday. These temperatures are well above average for the time of year and the highest we’ve seen in the UK since last October.”

By Sunday (April 7), Storm Kathleen will be to the northwest of the UK with gusts of around 50 mph still possible here at times though the day, winds will continue to ease from the south into the evening.

Blustery showers will also push north-eastwards across the UK through the day, with the southeast of England likely to be the driest and brightest region.

Low pressure will still be in charge of the UK’s weather through the beginning of next week with further wind and rain at times for many.