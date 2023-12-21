Storm Pia: Latest update from Piece Hall about Martin Kemp's show in Halifax tonight amidst strong winds
and live on Freeview channel 276
The venue had warned earlier today that it would be monitoring the weather amidst the strong winds brought by Storm Pia.
The last time Halifax was battered by such gusts, The Piece Hall had to cancel its planned show by Dick and Dom in the spiegeltent because of health and safety concerns.
Two of the the historic building’s doors – the south and east gates – have been shut throughout today because of the weather.
But The Piece Hall has this evening posted: “Delighted to say that the sold out Martin Kemp DJ set is going ahead this evening in our spiegeltent!
"Get down here in good time, get yourself a drink, get cosy - then scream!”
For all the festive events taking place at The Piece Hall this month, visit the venue’s website.