Storm Pia: Yellow weather warning in place today with high winds expected in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse and Todmorden
The weather warning by the Met Office is in place until 9pm today (Thursday) and is expected to cause some travel disruption.
Strong winds across a large swathe of the country Thursday, causing some travel disruption.
In Calderdale, the Met Office has forecast early cloud and rain, heaviest in the west, soon clearing. Then a bright day with sunny spells and showers. Very strong and gusty winds with gales likely. Maximum temperature 10 °C.
Here’s what to expect with the high winds:
Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected
Some short term loss of power and other services
Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges