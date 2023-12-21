News you can trust since 1853
Storm Pia: Yellow weather warning in place today with high winds expected in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse and Todmorden

A yellow weather warning is in place as Storm Pia brings high winds to Calderdale.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 21st Dec 2023, 08:25 GMT
The weather warning by the Met Office is in place until 9pm today (Thursday) and is expected to cause some travel disruption.

Strong winds across a large swathe of the country Thursday, causing some travel disruption.

(Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)(Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)
In Calderdale, the Met Office has forecast early cloud and rain, heaviest in the west, soon clearing. Then a bright day with sunny spells and showers. Very strong and gusty winds with gales likely. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Here’s what to expect with the high winds:

Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected

Some short term loss of power and other services

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges

