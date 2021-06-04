Temperatures in Halifax set to stay high this weekend
After a cloudy day yesterday (Thursday) the sun is set to shine down on Halifax this weekend.
According to the Met Office, Halifax residents can expect highs of 21 °C over the next few days.
Starting tonight (Friday) the weather will be dry with clear skies, turning chilly later. Areas of mist and fog possibly developing by dawn. Minimum temperature 4 °C.
On Saturday any early mist and fog patches will soon for a dry day feeling warm in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 21 °C.
The outlook for Sunday and beyond is warm sunny spells and variable cloud expected through the period, although perhaps cloudier on Sunday. Many parts staying dry, but the risk of showers throughout. Rather chilly overnight periods.