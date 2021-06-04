Temperatures in Halifax set to stay high this weekend

According to the Met Office, Halifax residents can expect highs of 21 °C over the next few days.

Starting tonight (Friday) the weather will be dry with clear skies, turning chilly later. Areas of mist and fog possibly developing by dawn. Minimum temperature 4 °C.

On Saturday any early mist and fog patches will soon for a dry day feeling warm in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Warm weather at Savile Park, Halifax.