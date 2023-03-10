These are the schools in Halifax and rest of Calderdale closed because of snow on Friday

Some announced last night that they would be closed and more have made the decision this morning.

These are the schools we know about so far:

Brighouse High School – closed

There has been heavy snow overnight

Todmorden High School – closed

Salterhebble Primary School – closed

Savile Park Primary School – closed

Old Earth School in Elland – closed

Snow in West View Park in Halifax today

Rastrick High School – closed

Warley Road Academy – closed

St John’s Academy – closed

Shibden Head Primary Academy – closed

North Halifax Grammar School - closed

Ryburn Valley High School – closed

The Brooksbank School – closed

Calder High School – closed

Calder Primary School – closed

The Whitley AP Academy – closed

Calderdale College – closed. It said: “Tutors will be in touch with students to set work that can be completed from home.”

Ravenscliffe High School will also be shut, saying: “This is in anticipation of heavy snow continuing overnight, and is a joint decision made by all three special schools and LA Transport.

“Whilst we appreciate the disruption this may cause, we hope that giving you as much notice as possible is helpful in planning ahead for tomorrow.”

Calderdale Council has said its SEND School Transport Service is cancelled tomorrow. Normal service is expected to resume on Monday.

All of Calderdale’s children’s centres have announced they will be shut.

Trinity Sixth Form Academy in Halifax says it will delay its opening until 9.30am.

Several Calderdale schools said yesterday morning that they would not be opening because of the weather and many more announced later that they would be shutting early – most by 1pm.

