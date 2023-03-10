These are the schools in Halifax and rest of Calderdale closed because of snow on Friday
Heavy snow has shut many of Calderdale’s schools today (Friday).
Some announced last night that they would be closed and more have made the decision this morning.
These are the schools we know about so far:
Brighouse High School – closed
Todmorden High School – closed
Salterhebble Primary School – closed
Savile Park Primary School – closed
Old Earth School in Elland – closed
Rastrick High School – closed
Warley Road Academy – closed
St John’s Academy – closed
Shibden Head Primary Academy – closed
North Halifax Grammar School - closed
Ryburn Valley High School – closed
The Brooksbank School – closed
Calder High School – closed
Calder Primary School – closed
The Whitley AP Academy – closed
Calderdale College – closed. It said: “Tutors will be in touch with students to set work that can be completed from home.”
Ravenscliffe High School will also be shut, saying: “This is in anticipation of heavy snow continuing overnight, and is a joint decision made by all three special schools and LA Transport.
“Whilst we appreciate the disruption this may cause, we hope that giving you as much notice as possible is helpful in planning ahead for tomorrow.”
Calderdale Council has said its SEND School Transport Service is cancelled tomorrow. Normal service is expected to resume on Monday.
All of Calderdale’s children’s centres have announced they will be shut.
Trinity Sixth Form Academy in Halifax says it will delay its opening until 9.30am.
Several Calderdale schools said yesterday morning that they would not be opening because of the weather and many more announced later that they would be shutting early – most by 1pm.
We will update this story with more school closures as we hear about them.