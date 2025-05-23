Things to do during bank holiday weekend: Halifax bank holiday event cancelled because of forecasted gusty winds

By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd May 2025, 14:13 BST

A Halifax bank holiday weekend event has been called off because of the weather.

This month’s artisan market was due to take place art Dean Clough on Sunday but has been cancelled.

Organisers say forecasted high winds have led to the decision.

"We’ll be back on Sunday, June 22 with a bigger and better market full of incredible local makers, food, music and more!” they said.

They added there are other things to see and do at Dean Clough this weekend including free galleries and exhibitions, independent cafés and restaurants and a children’s art and discovery trail.

Strong gusts of up to 49mph on Sunday are being predicted by the Met Office.

