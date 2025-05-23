A Halifax bank holiday weekend event has been called off because of the weather.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This month’s artisan market was due to take place art Dean Clough on Sunday but has been cancelled.

Organisers say forecasted high winds have led to the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ll be back on Sunday, June 22 with a bigger and better market full of incredible local makers, food, music and more!” they said.

Dean Clough

They added there are other things to see and do at Dean Clough this weekend including free galleries and exhibitions, independent cafés and restaurants and a children’s art and discovery trail.

Strong gusts of up to 49mph on Sunday are being predicted by the Met Office.