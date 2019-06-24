This is when thunderstorms will hit Halifax as temperatures are set to soar by weekend

Halifax is set to be hit by thunderstorms and heavy rainfall later today (Monday) but summer sunshine and high temperatures are predicted to come to Calderdale this weekend.

According to the Met Office, Halifax will be hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms at around 4pm as a yellow warning has been put in place for most of the UK.

Heavy rainfall is set to continue tomorrow (Tuesday) with temperatures reaching 16C.

As the week progresses the weather begins to brighten up and rain and clouds will disappear to reveal the summer sun.

By Saturday temperatures will reach 25C and the bright sunshine will continue into Sunday.

What does a yellow weather warning mean?

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost