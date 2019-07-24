Thunderstorm brings tree crashing down in Hove Edge garden

A Hove Edge family woke this morning to find a thunderstorm had brought a tree down, smashing their garden fence.

Terri-Marie Tyler, of Catherine Slack, said the tree fell on top of a 10 ft-high climbing frame and crashed into the fence.

"If it had come down on the other side, it would have come straight through the window of our house," she said.

The storm saw thunder and lightning hit Calderdale in the early hours of this morning.

Temperatures today are forecast to reach 24 degrees today and a staggering 31 degrees tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for more thunder storms from 3pm tomorrow to 4am on Friday.

