UK households could be facing a hosepipe ban if the dry weather continues.

What have UK water companies said about hosepipe bans this year?

Dave Kaye from Yorkshire Water told the BBC that a ban is a possibility if it does not rain in the coming weeks.

Chris Weston, Thames Water chief executive, has said he is confident they will not run out of water, but, depending on the weather over the next few weeks, there is the possibility of limiting customers' water use.

Severn Trent Water has said it’s confident there will be no hosepipe ban this year.

The Environment Agency says that there are currently no plans for hosepipe bans, however, that if the prolonged dry weather continues, water companies may need to implement their dry weather plans in the weeks and months ahead.

What are the rules of a hosepipe ban?

A hosepipe ban, also known as a temporary use ban (TUB), allows UK water companies to restrict the domestic use of water under the Flood and Water Management Act 2010.

This includes using hosepipes for watering gardens, filling pools, and washing vehicles.

Breaking the hosepipe ban could result in a fine of as much as £1,000.

Met Office UK long range forecast

May 21 to Friday May 30

A generally dry and fine end to the working week with light winds and warm sunshine continuing across the United Kingdom. A few showers are possible, but the majority of places will be dry. Temperatures during this time are likely to continue to be above normal for the time of year. Into the bank holiday weekend and following week, a change in weather type is expected. More unsettled conditions are likely to develop, with weather systems moving in from the Atlantic. This will bring spells of rain to many areas, perhaps heavy at times, with a risk of strong winds in places. Drier and brighter intervals are likely between systems. Temperatures will probably be near normal or slightly above.

May 31 to June 14