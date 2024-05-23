UPDATE: Flood alert issued for Hebden Bridge, Todmorden, Mytholmroyd, Halifax, Elland and Brighouse as heavy rain continues through the night

By Abigail Kellett
Published 22nd May 2024, 15:48 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 08:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Flood alerts are still in place for Calderdale as heavy rain battered the borough.

Flood alerts are in place for the Upper River Calder catchment and Lower River Calder catchment.

Heavy rain has been falling in Calderdale throughout the night with yellow and amber weather warnings placed by the Met Office for yesterday and today (Wednesday and Thursday).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
WEATHER WARNING: Heavy rain in Halifax as Todmorden and Hebden Bridge caught up ...
A sign reads "footpath closed". (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)A sign reads "footpath closed". (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
A sign reads "footpath closed". (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Flood alert for Upper River Calder catchment

River Levels have risen on the River Calder due to persistent heavy rainfall on May 22.

Levels were expected to peak at 8.30pm at Todmorden and around midnight at Brighouse last night.

Flooding is possible from the River Calder and its tributaries, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly from Todmorden to Brighouse.

Flood alert for Lower River Calder catchment

Flooding is possible from the River Calder and its tributaries, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly from Brighouse to Castleford.

Related topics:BrighouseTodmordenCalderdaleHalifaxHebden Bridge

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.