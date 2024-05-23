UPDATE: Flood alert issued for Hebden Bridge, Todmorden, Mytholmroyd, Halifax, Elland and Brighouse as heavy rain continues through the night
and live on Freeview channel 276
Flood alerts are in place for the Upper River Calder catchment and Lower River Calder catchment.
Heavy rain has been falling in Calderdale throughout the night with yellow and amber weather warnings placed by the Met Office for yesterday and today (Wednesday and Thursday).
Flood alert for Upper River Calder catchment
River Levels have risen on the River Calder due to persistent heavy rainfall on May 22.
Flooding is possible from the River Calder and its tributaries, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly from Todmorden to Brighouse.
Flood alert for Lower River Calder catchment
Flooding is possible from the River Calder and its tributaries, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly from Brighouse to Castleford.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.