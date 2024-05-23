Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Flood alerts are still in place for Calderdale as heavy rain battered the borough.

Flood alerts are in place for the Upper River Calder catchment and Lower River Calder catchment.

Heavy rain has been falling in Calderdale throughout the night with yellow and amber weather warnings placed by the Met Office for yesterday and today (Wednesday and Thursday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A sign reads "footpath closed". (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Flood alert for Upper River Calder catchment

River Levels have risen on the River Calder due to persistent heavy rainfall on May 22.

Levels were expected to peak at 8.30pm at Todmorden and around midnight at Brighouse last night.

Flooding is possible from the River Calder and its tributaries, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly from Todmorden to Brighouse.

Flood alert for Lower River Calder catchment