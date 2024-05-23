UPDATE: Flood alert lifted for Hebden Bridge, Todmorden, Mytholmroyd, Halifax, Elland and Brighouse
Flood alerts have been lifted for Calderdale after heavy rain battered the borough.
Flood alerts were in place for the Upper River Calder catchment and Lower River Calder catchment yesterday afternoon into this morning.
Heavy rain has been falling in Calderdale throughout the night with yellow and amber weather warnings placed by the Met Office.
The weather in Halifax for today is overcast changing to light rain by early evening. Highs of 13C and lows of 10C.
