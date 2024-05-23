UPDATE: Flood alert lifted for Hebden Bridge, Todmorden, Mytholmroyd, Halifax, Elland and Brighouse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flood alerts have been lifted for Calderdale after heavy rain battered the borough.

Flood alerts were in place for the Upper River Calder catchment and Lower River Calder catchment yesterday afternoon into this morning.

Heavy rain has been falling in Calderdale throughout the night with yellow and amber weather warnings placed by the Met Office.

