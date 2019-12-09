Urgent weather warning issued for Calderdale as 60mph winds set to batter the borough

An urgent weather warning has been issued for Calderdale as wind is set to batter the borough causing potential travel issues.

The yellow weather warning covers the whole of Yorkshire from 5am to 5pm on Tuesday (December 10).

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Very strong south to southwesterly winds are expected to develop across parts of Wales, England and Scotland during Tuesday.

"Winds will strengthen through the morning with gusts of 50-60 mph likely inland, and 60-70 mph around some coasts and over higher ground.

"The strongest winds will probably occur ahead of an intense band of rain that is expected to move quickly eastwards during the day, winds easing once this clears."

The predicted strong winds tomorrow may cause some disruption.

This is what we could expect according to the Met Office

"Very strong winds are expected during Tuesday and may cause some disruption.

"Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

"Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer, made worse by spray and surface water.

"Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

"Some short term loss of power and other services is possible."