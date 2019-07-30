Weather experts issue warning for thunderstorms across Calderdale

Calderdale has been issued with a severe weather warning for thunderstorms.

The Met Office say there is a high risk of thunder and lightning across the region, as it continues to face heavy showers.

There is also a chance of flooding in some areas, weather experts say.

A warning on the Met Office website said: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong wind.

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."

The warning is in place from 3am this morning until midnight tonight, and continues into tomorrow.

On Monday, parts of West Yorkshire were hit by floods following a deluge of weekend rainfall.

Calderdale and parts of Kirklees were the worst areas to be hit, with 22 flood warnings issued for the county alone.

