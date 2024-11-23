Weather forecast for the rest of the weekend after more snow hits Calderdale
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Calderdale has again been hit by heavy snowfall overnight.
After cold weather and freezing temperatures earlier this week caused disruption throughout the borough, the weekend has started with another blast of snow.
A yellow weather warning remains in place for Calderdale until 9am on Sunday, with heavy rain expected until around 3pm today (Saturday), easing off slightly as the day goes on but remaining persistent.
Sunday is expected to start with more heavy rain which should ease off by lunchtime. By Sunday evening, it should be dry but getting colder.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.