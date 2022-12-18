Sub-zero temperatures and rain have left paths across the town and all over the borough incredibly slippy.

But that is all set to change tomorrow (Monday), with temperatures set to climb to an unseasonably mild 13C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office says tomorrow will be “much milder than recent days. Staying wet and windy with further outbreaks of rain spreading northeast. Hill fog persisting across parts of the Pennines. Maximum temperature 13C.”

Pavements in Halifax have been incredibly slippery

There is an amber warning for ice in place until 9pm tonight (Sunday), with the Met Office saying injuries from slips and falls, and danger to life on icy surfaces, are possible

It also says dangerous driving conditions may occur – leading to road traffic collisions, road closures and longer journey times – while pavements and cycle paths may become impassable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the ward members for the Town Ward, Councillor Joe Thompson, has responded to concerns about the ice on Halifax’s pavements on social media.

He said: “Thank you to all the residents who have been in touch over the past 24-48 hours about the issues with gritting and black ice throughout Town Ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was working all day yesterday and had a very near miss on my way into work on some cobbles. Unfortunately it seems like for few it was not a near miss, and I'm very saddened to see accidents happening for some of you.

"All of the roads that were particularly bad, I have raised as an issue - including some of the worst cases.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I want to make sure that with each of these we can get to a point where this situation doesn't occur again, whether it's by trying to get grit bins in place or getting those that aren't on gritting routes onto gritting routes.

"I have also asked if we can look at the grit bin criteria to make sure that no areas that really should have bins are missing out.

Advertisement Hide Ad