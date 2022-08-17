Weather: Here is what temperatures Calderdale can expect for the coming days
The heatwave may be over but Calderdale can still expect some sunshine over the coming days.
The Met Office is forecasting around two hours of heavy rain tomorrow night (Thursday) but says the downpours will be followed by sun with some cloud on Friday.
Saturday will be breezy and cloudy with rain or showers initially, and then drier and brighter later.
Sunday will be dry to start, with showers possible later.
Temperatures will be around average for this time of year, reaching 19C on Friday and Saturday, 20C on Sunday and 21C on Monday.
Next week, the Met Office says rain across central and southern parts of the UK could become more widespread to affect all parts before becoming more settled. Fine and dry conditions prevail for many areas.
With winds light and plenty of sunshine, warm temperatures can be expected, feeling humid at times.
It is warning September is likely to bring some unsettled weather for many and with temperatures remaining warm.
Flood warnings have been in place for other parts of the country but not Calderdale.
Calderdale was left sweltering last week, with temperatures reaching 30C during a four-day heatwave.
The Met Office issued a four-day heat warning, meaning vulnerable people's health could be impacted and travel could be disrupted, for parts of the UK from midnight last Thursday until Sunday.
The amber alert was the longest the Met Office had issued since it introduced the warning system in 2021, and lower than the first-ever red warning in July, when temperatures exceeded 40C for the first time.