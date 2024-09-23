Weather: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Halifax, Brighouse, Elland, Todmorden and Hebden Bridge

By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 09:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain for the majority of England today (Monday).

The warning is in place until midnight tonight and the heavy rain may cause disruption.

In Calderdale the forecast currently shows heavy rain conditions for most of the day. Highs of 16C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The outlook will see cloud with sunny intervals tomorrow (Tuesday) with light rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain for the majority of EnglandThe Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain for the majority of England
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain for the majority of England

What should I expect during the rain warning?

Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible

Related topics:Met OfficeHalifaxBrighouseTodmordenHebden BridgeEngland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.