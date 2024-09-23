Weather: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Halifax, Brighouse, Elland, Todmorden and Hebden Bridge
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The warning is in place until midnight tonight and the heavy rain may cause disruption.
In Calderdale the forecast currently shows heavy rain conditions for most of the day. Highs of 16C.
The outlook will see cloud with sunny intervals tomorrow (Tuesday) with light rain on Wednesday and Thursday.
What should I expect during the rain warning?
Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.