Weather: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Halifax, Brighouse, Elland, Todmorden and Hebden Bridge

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain for the majority of England today (Monday).

The warning is in place until midnight tonight and the heavy rain may cause disruption.

In Calderdale the forecast currently shows heavy rain conditions for most of the day. Highs of 16C.

The outlook will see cloud with sunny intervals tomorrow (Tuesday) with light rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

What should I expect during the rain warning?

Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible