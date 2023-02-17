Weather: Northern Powergrid ready to restore power if areas are affected by possible 75mph high winds

Northern Powergrid, the company that powers everyday life for 8 million people across 3.9 million homes and businesses, in the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, is tracking a weather front for strong winds across our region which is now expected to hit our region on Friday from 5am through to 2pm.

The updated forecast predicts gusts of 55-65mph, with some as high as 75mph possible. Originally the forecast was impacting northern parts of the operating region, however the impacted area has now extended to include South Yorkshire.

Northern Powergrid has moved to the next stage in its response plan and are ready to mobilise colleagues as the situation develops. This weather front does have the potential to have an impact and cause damage to the network, so there is a possibility that there could be disruption to power supplies in at least some parts of the region.

Northern Powergrid ready to restore power if areas are affected by possible 75mph high winds

The relevant teams are on standby and ready to be diverted onto the storm response should this materialise. A fleet of generators are ready to be deployed where they are the most effective way of restoring supplies.

Contact has been made with the relevant Local Resilience Forums to keep them updated and the network operator will continue to keep customers and stakeholders updated. If the situation changes, a further update will be issued.

