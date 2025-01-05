Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Met Office weather update has warned of the risk of flooding, and has given an insight into where and when it could snow next.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Snow hit parts of the UK on January 5, causing event cancellations and travel disruption in places.

The Met Office has said snow will increasingly turn to rain for much of the country, while snow continues to accumulate over Northern England and snow showers move into parts of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through Sunday (January 5) and into Monday morning (January 6) further snow showers and the risk of ice continue in much of Scotland.

Flood risk

Milder air in the south means any precipitation will fall as rain across southern Wales and central and southern England. Together with melting snow in some places, there is the risk of some surface water flooding with already saturated ground.

As the low pressure pulls away to the east, gusty winds will move in across southeastern England and East Anglia in the early hours of Monday. Its movement east will also re-establish a northerly air flow across the UK, bringing cold air across the whole of the UK with widespread frost and below average temperatures.

Frank Saunders, Met Office Chief forecaster, said: “We’re seeing snow accumulations building in the expected areas covered by the Amber warning and there will be further snowfall over the higher ground in northern England throughout today, probably turning heavier again this evening. Cold conditions in Scotland will continue, with snow showers in many coastal areas, and more persistent snow for a time in the southeast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With mild air now across much of the southern half of the UK, rain is the main hazard here, which alongside snow melt could cause some localised flooding impacts.”

Mike Silverstone, Deputy Chief Forecaster, said: “The low pressure that brought the snow and heavy rain in the south will move out to the east by Monday. This will allow a cold northerly flow to become established again for much of next week. This will bring further sleet, snow and hail showers to northern Scotland in particular, but possibly to some other areas, especially near western coasts, with a fair amount of dry and bright weather elsewhere.

“Temperatures will remain below average, with widespread frost and the threat of ice at times. Some areas, especially in the north, may struggle to get above freezing for several days.

Will it snow next week?

"There is also the potential for some snow in southern and maybe central parts of England and Wales around the middle of the week, as a system brushes the south, bumping into the cold air. This is however still uncertain, and we’ll continue to assess this over the coming days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK weather warnings

An amber warning for snow is in place for the East Midlands, North East England, North West England, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber until 23.59pm on January 5.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for Highlands and Eilean Siar, Cumbria, Dumfries and Galloway and Strathclyde until 11am on January 6.

A yellow warning for snow and ice covers Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and North Lanarkshire until 12pm on January 6.

A yellow warning for snow is in place for Central, Tayside and Fife, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde until 12pm on January 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A yellow warning for snow and ice covers parts of Northern Ireland until 6pm on January 5.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for the East Midlands, the East of England, North East England, North West England, Wales, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber until 23.59pm on January 5.

A yellow warning for rain covers the East Midlands, North West England, Wales, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber until 6am on January 6.

A yellow warning for rain is in place for London and South East England and South West England until 9am on January 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flood warnings

The government website has issued a number of flood warnings this morning (January 5).

Flooding is ‘expected’ in eleven areas.

These include:

Blackwater and Newport on the River Medina

Hellingly and Horsebridge on the Cuckmere and Bull Rivers

River Avon from Didworthy to Aveton Gifford

River Brue and Glastonbury Millstream from Lovington to Highbridge

River Clyst from Broadclyst to Clyst St. Mary

River Lew at Gribbleford Bridge and Hatherleigh

Rivers Eden and Eden Brook from Crowhurst to Penshurst

River Taw (middle) from Taw Bridge to Newnham Bridge

River Torridge (lower) from Dolton to Bideford

Water Eaton Brook at Water Eaton

Upper Frome at Maiden Newton

There’s also 107 areas where flooding is "possible".