Weather warning extended for Halifax and rest of Calderdale as MORE SNOW forecast for tomorrow

The Met Office has extended its Yellow weather warning and is predicting there is more snow to come for Calderdale.

By Sarah Fitton
3 hours ago - 1 min read

An Amber warning – meaning there could be significant disruption – for snow is in place until noon today (Friday), and a Yellow warning – for possible disruption – has been issued until 2pm.

The Met Office has issued another Yellow weather warning for snow and ice for between 3pm tomorrow and 6am on Sunday.

It has said: “Further snowfall has the potential to cause disruption Saturday evening into Sunday.”

There could be more snow this morning before it is expected to become sunny and dry from 11am.

Tomorrow, snow – possibly heavy – is forecast from around 5pm until 11pm.

It will remain very cold, with temperatures plummeting to -7 overnight tonight.

