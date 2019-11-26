Weather warning issued as Calderdale prepares for downpours and potential flooding

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain as staff at Calderdale Council prepare for potential flooding.

The rain weather warning is enforce until 6am on Thursday.

A weather warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Rain is expected to become more persistent during Wednesday and turn heavy at times.

"Many areas are likely to receive 10-20 mm of rain, with a few locations over higher parts of the North Yorkshire Moors perhaps seeing 20-40 mm.

"The location of the heaviest and most persistent rainfall is still somewhat uncertain."

As a precaution Calderdale Council has organised staff and volunteers in the event of any flooding or issues in the borough.

A spokesperson for the Council said: "Wet weather is not unusual at this time of year.

"However, as the Calder catchment is already very wet we are susceptible to surface water issues. Staff and partners are prepared and will respond appropriately if required."