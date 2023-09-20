Watch more of our videos on Shots!

No flood alerts have been issued for the borough but, as this video taken of the River Calder near Dixie Woods in Sowerby Bridge yesterday (Tuesday) shows, water levels have risen considerably.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service posted yesterday that is was expecting flooding in some areas and Calderdale Council has urged people to visit its flooding website.

The Met Office says its yellow warning means the heavy rain the borough has been getting may lead to some flooding.

It says flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, and bus and train services will probably be affected, with journey times taking longer.

Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer and interruption to power supplies and other services is likely.

According to the weather experts at the Met Office, Calderdale can expect the heavy rain to continue for the rest of this morning but, while the weather warning remains in place until this evening, it could dry up this afternoon.