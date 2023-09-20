News you can trust since 1853
Weather warning: Latest flood alert and weather warning status for Hebden Bridge, Todmorden, Elland, Brighouse and Halifax as video shows how high one river has risen

A Met Office yellow weather warning is in place until this evening as rain and wind continue to batter Calderdale.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Sep 2023, 09:23 BST- 1 min read
No flood alerts have been issued for the borough but, as this video taken of the River Calder near Dixie Woods in Sowerby Bridge yesterday (Tuesday) shows, water levels have risen considerably.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service posted yesterday that is was expecting flooding in some areas and Calderdale Council has urged people to visit its flooding website.

The Met Office says its yellow warning means the heavy rain the borough has been getting may lead to some flooding.

The high level of the River Calder in Sowerby BridgeThe high level of the River Calder in Sowerby Bridge
It says flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, and bus and train services will probably be affected, with journey times taking longer.

Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer and interruption to power supplies and other services is likely.

According to the weather experts at the Met Office, Calderdale can expect the heavy rain to continue for the rest of this morning but, while the weather warning remains in place until this evening, it could dry up this afternoon.

Calderdale Council’s flooding website is at https://eyeoncalderdale.com

