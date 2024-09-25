Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calderdale has been warned it could be in for travel issues and flooding because of heavy rain due tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain which is in place for 24 hours from midnight tonight.

It says: “Heavy rain on Thursday could lead to some disruption, particularly to travel.

"There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

The 24-hour warning for rain starts tonight

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

"There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.”

Heavy rain is forecast to start in Calderdale at around 6pm this evening and carry on through the night until around 7am tomorrow.

Then the rain is forecast to become lighter but persist until around 4pm.

The Met Office says: “A period of heavy and persistent rain is expected to affect parts of northern England and north Midlands during much of Thursday.

"The heaviest rainfall is likely to be across the Pennines and North York Moors where 80-100 mm of rainfall could accumulate during the course of the day.

"Elsewhere, totals are likely to be lower, reaching 20-30 mm widely but with a risk of 50-70 mm in some locations.”

The weather is expected to be much drier on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.