Weather warnings: National Trust beauty spot in Calderdale shuts amidst concern over strong winds

By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Dec 2024, 15:58 GMT
One of Calderdale’s prettiest spots will be closed tomorrow amidst forecasts for strong winds.

The National Trust has announced Hardcastle Crags, near Hebden Bridge, will be closed for New Year’s Eve because of the weather.

It posted: “Due to the forecast high winds, Hardcastle Crags will be closed on New Year's Eve.

"Please check back for future updates.”

Hardcastle Crags, near Hebden Bridge

Gusty winds from the south west of up to 49mph are being predicted in Calderdale tomorrow.

There is also a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in place from 6pm tomorrow until 6pm on Wednesday.

As reported by the Courier earlier today, the BBC is also forecasting snow next week – on Monday evening and into the early hours of Tuesday.

