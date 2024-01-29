News you can trust since 1853
Weather: Yellow weather warning as heavy rain hits Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden

Calderdale is set for heavy rain all day today (Monday) as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 29th Jan 2024, 08:54 GMT
The warning, which is in place until 5am tomorrow (Tuesday), will see heavy rain that may lead to some flooding and impacts to travel.

There are currently no flood alerts in place for the area but this could change.

The Met Office forecast for today says it will be a cloudy and wet day, with rain persisting through the day for most areas. This rain is likely to be heavy at times. Light winds at first, but perhaps becoming a little breezy later. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Heavy rain is set for West Yorkshire today

Tomorrow will be cloudy with drizzle at first, but this slowly clearing to the southeast. Dry, sunny and cool conditions gradually spreading to all areas from the northwest. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

What to expect

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

