Weather: Yellow weather warning as heavy rain hits Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden
The warning, which is in place until 5am tomorrow (Tuesday), will see heavy rain that may lead to some flooding and impacts to travel.
There are currently no flood alerts in place for the area but this could change.
The Met Office forecast for today says it will be a cloudy and wet day, with rain persisting through the day for most areas. This rain is likely to be heavy at times. Light winds at first, but perhaps becoming a little breezy later. Maximum temperature 8 °C.
Tomorrow will be cloudy with drizzle at first, but this slowly clearing to the southeast. Dry, sunny and cool conditions gradually spreading to all areas from the northwest. Maximum temperature 8 °C.
What to expect
Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible
Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer