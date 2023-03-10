Most of the borough’s schools are confirmed as shut after heavy snowfall overnight. You can read the latest list of school closures HERE

Bus services have started running but are not able to get to every stop. You can read the latest updates on buses HERE

Rubbish and recycling collections have been suspended.

Snow is causing disruption across the area

Household waste recycling centres will be delayed in opening as staff try and treat the surfaces.

Todmorden Sport Centre and Sowerby Bridge Swimming Pool are open but Brighouse Swimming Pool will not open until 11am at the earliest.

Halifax Central Library, Brighouse Library, Elland Library, Sowerby Bridge Library, Hebden Bridge Library and Todmorden Library will open as usual.

Rastrick Library is open until 1pm.

Libraries in Akroyd, Beechwood Road and Mixenden are closed.

A decision about King Cross Library is yet to be made.

Bankfield Museum is shut.

Overgate Hospice’s charity shops in Halifax town centre, Ovenden, Hipperholme and Todmorden are closed.

Tonight’s Acid Klaus show at Hebden Bridge Trades Club has been rescheduled until Friday, April 7.

All Calderdale adult learning centres are shut.

The Piece Hall is open but is warning some walkways are clear of snow.

Halifax Borough Market is open.

Harveys of Halifax is shut this morning.

We will update this story with more details as we get them.

