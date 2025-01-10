Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale is in for a very cold weekend – but there are warmer temperatures on the horizon.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Overnight, we will again see sub-zero across the borough and by 8am tomorrow morning, temperatures will be around -8C, feeling like -10C.

It will be a dry, sunny day but still very cold, with a maximum temperature of 2C, feeling like 0C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday will also be dry and there will be some cloud. It will also feel slightly warmer, ranging between -2C and 4C.

Snow in Savile Park in Halifax

Monday is set to be warmer again, with temperatures of around 7C. It will be a partly cloudy day, changing to light rain in the afternoon.

According to the Met Office forecast, this evening and tonight will be “very cold, with lengthy clear spells and light winds allowing widespread severe frost and some areas of freezing fog to develop”.

It says Saturday will be a “fine and frosty day with some sunshine, although freezing fog may persist in some areas throughout.

"Cloudier by evening. Maximum temperature 4C”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday is “turning milder, breezier and often cloudier, with a little rain moving through at times into the new working week, leading to some snowmelt. Overnight frosts becoming more limited”.