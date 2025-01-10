When will the snow go: Freezing temperatures for Calderdale this weekend but it will get warmer next week

By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Jan 2025, 16:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Calderdale is in for a very cold weekend – but there are warmer temperatures on the horizon.

Overnight, we will again see sub-zero across the borough and by 8am tomorrow morning, temperatures will be around -8C, feeling like -10C.

It will be a dry, sunny day but still very cold, with a maximum temperature of 2C, feeling like 0C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunday will also be dry and there will be some cloud. It will also feel slightly warmer, ranging between -2C and 4C.

Snow in Savile Park in HalifaxSnow in Savile Park in Halifax
Snow in Savile Park in Halifax

Monday is set to be warmer again, with temperatures of around 7C. It will be a partly cloudy day, changing to light rain in the afternoon.

According to the Met Office forecast, this evening and tonight will be “very cold, with lengthy clear spells and light winds allowing widespread severe frost and some areas of freezing fog to develop”.

It says Saturday will be a “fine and frosty day with some sunshine, although freezing fog may persist in some areas throughout.

"Cloudier by evening. Maximum temperature 4C”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday is “turning milder, breezier and often cloudier, with a little rain moving through at times into the new working week, leading to some snowmelt. Overnight frosts becoming more limited”.

Related topics:CalderdaleMet Office
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice