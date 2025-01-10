When will the snow go: Freezing temperatures for Calderdale this weekend but it will get warmer next week
Overnight, we will again see sub-zero across the borough and by 8am tomorrow morning, temperatures will be around -8C, feeling like -10C.
It will be a dry, sunny day but still very cold, with a maximum temperature of 2C, feeling like 0C.
Sunday will also be dry and there will be some cloud. It will also feel slightly warmer, ranging between -2C and 4C.
Monday is set to be warmer again, with temperatures of around 7C. It will be a partly cloudy day, changing to light rain in the afternoon.
According to the Met Office forecast, this evening and tonight will be “very cold, with lengthy clear spells and light winds allowing widespread severe frost and some areas of freezing fog to develop”.
It says Saturday will be a “fine and frosty day with some sunshine, although freezing fog may persist in some areas throughout.
"Cloudier by evening. Maximum temperature 4C”.
The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday is “turning milder, breezier and often cloudier, with a little rain moving through at times into the new working week, leading to some snowmelt. Overnight frosts becoming more limited”.