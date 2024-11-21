Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More snow is being forecast for Calderdale, starting later today.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office is predicting light snow showers from around 4pm which it predicts will last until 10pm.

After that, it says the snow will turn to sleet which will fall until the early hours of tomorrow.

It has also issued two yellow weather warnings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy snow hit Calderdale earlier this week

One is for snow and ice from noon today until 10am tomorrow.

The Met Office says: “Wintry showers and icy patches are expected this evening and overnight, perhaps leading to some travel disruption.”

And the other is rain and snow from 4am on Saturday through to 9am on Sunday, although the current Met Office forecast does not include any snow for Calderdale over the weekend, just sleet and rain.

The below-freezing temperatures Calderdale has been experiencing are due to end over the weekend, rising to as warm as 12C by Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the BBC forecast: “Tonight will become rather cloudy with showers moving in from the west, some heavy, and bringing sleet and snow down to lower levels. Turning drier and clearer in the early hours. Cold and breezy.

"Tomorrow will become a generally dry day with brightness. However, a few areas of cloud and the odd shower may edge in from the west at times. Snow becoming confined to the hills in the afternoon.

"Very windy on Saturday with spells of rain and hill snow in the morning, followed by heavy rain in the afternoon as it turns milder.

"Sunday will continue windy and mild with any early rain clearing to leave bright spells and just the odd shower. Staying windy and relatively mild on Monday, with bright spells and the odd shower through the day.”