Will we have a white Christmas? Calderdale is eighth most likely to see Christmas snow

Amid news that bookies have slashed odds on a white Christmas for the first time in 12 years, LotteryCritic.com have analysed the probability of snowfall in 363 districts to determine which UK region is most likely to have snow this Christmas.

Calderdale was ranked eighth on the list in England.

The borough ranks eighth with a probability of 72.82% for a white Christmas. The average temperature in December for Calderdale is 4.7 degrees celsius, this is 0.3 degrees colder than Ribble Valley (5 degrees), which ranks tenth on the list.

Pendle is the district most likely to have a white Christmas, with a 86.30% probability of snowfall. Despite having the highest probability for snow, Pendle is outranked in terms of snow depth (0.0754) by nearby district Cheshire East where snow reaches an average depth of 0.1930cm. The average temperature in December for Pendle is 4.7 degrees celsius, which is 2 degrees colder than third place Stockport District, the warmest district on the list.

Craven places second, with a 80.76% chance of snowfall. This is 9% more probable than the Ribble Valley, which ranks 10th in the study (71.45%). Throughout December, Craven’s average temperature is 4.4 degrees celsius, 0.3 degrees colder than Pendle.

Stockport District takes third place and has a 79.51% probability of snowfall, 4% higher than Rochdale, in seventh. In the month of December, Stockport faces temperatures of 6.2 degrees, this is the warmest district of the top 10 English regions analysed.

