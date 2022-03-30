Yellow weather warning for ice in place Calderdale forecasted snow showers and temperature drop

The Met Office said the country will become colder, cloudier and more unsettled from Monday, bringing the risk of wintry weather in the middle of the week.

Temperatures during the day will halve from the highs reached last week and fall to freezing point overnight as a cold front pushes down from the north.

In Calderdale, forecasters said the brough can expect snow showers throughout the day.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning

However, there will also be some sunny spells.

Tonight, snow showers are set to continue and it will feel cold with strong winds.

The ice warning has been put in place from 8pm today to 10am on Thursday, March 30.

Forecasters have warned that snow and hail showers could lead to icy surfaces, with possible travel disruption.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Further wintry showers overnight Wednesday and early Thursday may lead to fairly widespread icy patches, particularly on untreated surfaces.

"Some accumulations of snow are also possible, particularly across eastern Scotland and hillier areas of northeast England. 1-2 cm accumulations are possible mainly above 100 m, with 5 cm over parts of Scotland, Northumberland and the North York Moors above 200-300 m."