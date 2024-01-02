Yellow weather warning: Heavy rain fall likely to cause travel disruption in Halifax, Dewsbury and Wakefield

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place today (Tuesday) for West Yorkshire.

The heavy rain falling on saturated ground is likely to cause some travel disruption.

Flood alerts are in place across the country including a flood alert for the Lower River Calder catchment.

River levels in the Lower River Calder between Brighouse and Castleford are expected to rise. Low-lying farm and park land next to the river is likely to be affected by the rising water.

Heavy rain is set for West Yorkshire today

There’s also a flood alert in place for Ings Beck and Oakenshaw Beck.

What to expect from the yellow flood warning for rain

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer