Yellow weather warning: Heavy rain fall likely to cause travel disruption in Halifax, Dewsbury and Wakefield
The heavy rain falling on saturated ground is likely to cause some travel disruption.
Flood alerts are in place across the country including a flood alert for the Lower River Calder catchment.
River levels in the Lower River Calder between Brighouse and Castleford are expected to rise. Low-lying farm and park land next to the river is likely to be affected by the rising water.
There’s also a flood alert in place for Ings Beck and Oakenshaw Beck.
What to expect from the yellow flood warning for rain
Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible
Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer