Yellow weather warning update: Here is when strong winds and heavy rain will hit Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind from 3pm today (Thursday) until Friday (December 6) at 6am.
The second yellow weather warning is for rain which is in place from 2pm to 6pm today.
The third warning, which covers England and Wales, is in place from Friday (December 6) at 3pm until 6am on Sunday (December 8).
There are set to be strong winds and heavy rain potentially leading to some disruption.
In Halifax, tonight (Wednesday) there will be rain lasting for much of the night, possibly heavy at times, clearing east by the morning. Strong winds at first, easing for most except over western hills.
Tomorrow (Thursday) will see a cloudy start, largely dry aside for some patchy rain over hills before outbreaks of heavy rain spreads east combined with strong, gusty winds.
What can be expected from the yellow weather warning
There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected
There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads
There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris
There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life
There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close