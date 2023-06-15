It is expected to remain sunny and warm throughout the week across the region, with some patchy fog and mostly clear skies. Generally, on Thursday, June 15, the weather will be very warm with plenty of sunshine. However, there is a low risk of an isolated afternoon shower. Warm, particularly inland, but cooler near coasts with an onshore breeze and a maximum temperature of 26C.

Thursday evening will see any isolated showers dying out, leaving it warm, sunny and dry overnight with mostly clear skies. But some patchy fog and low cloud may form in the early hours of the next morning with a minimum temperature of 8C.

On the morning of Friday, June 16, an early patchy fog and low cloud will soon clear, leaving another sunny morning and it may be a little more cloudy in the afternoon. Inland areas will be very warm, but cooler near eastern coasts with a maximum temperature of 28C.

Rain clouds gather above the rapeseed oil fields. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

It is expected to become gradually unsettled over the weekend, with an increasing risk of thunderstorms giving hail and torrential downpours. Whilst it is expected to remain very warm, the weather is also predicted to be humid and a coastal fog is set to occasionally move inland and overnight.

The Met Office has predicted weather conditions across the UK next week; outbreaks of rain or showers, heavy and thundery at times, are likely to spread across many areas of the country early next week. The far northwest may remain drier in the beginning but with some patchy low cloud.

Through the week, showers, some heavy and thundery, may continue, though brighter or sunnier interludes are also predicted, along with a brisk breeze at times. Temperatures will remain warm or very warm and rather humid for many areas.

Beyond next week and towards the end of June, there may be a return to slightly more settled conditions and this would mean reduced rainfall amounts for many areas, though perhaps with the northwest seeing more rainfall at times. Temperatures are also likely to remain above average.

Shelters from the rain. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

When will it rain in Yorkshire?

A light shower is set to start at 1pm on Monday, June 19 in Leeds, York, Hull, Doncaster, Huddersfield. Showers are set to continue in these areas on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Heavy showers are predicted for Sheffield from 4pm on Sunday, June 18, with lighter showers continuing over the week.

With light showers predicted for Halifax and Bradford on Monday, June 19 from 1pm, heavier showers are set to appear from 4pm on Monday and again on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

For Huddersfield, light showers are expected to start at 1pm on Monday and continue until 5pm that day. However, on Tuesday there will be clouds but no rain and the light showers will return on Wednesday next week with some heavy showers from 4pm.