Other showstopping displays included The Greatest Showman, Last Of The Summer Wine and Queen at Wembley. Are you pictured?

Patricia Priestley with her winning display The Wedding Party. Patricia was also awarded the Helen Silson Trophy. Jim Fitton jpimedia Buy a Photo

From the left, Helen Mayhew, Francesca Patton, six, Sophie Thornton, five, Rachel Thornton and Stuart Thornton. Jim Fitton jpimedia Buy a Photo

Volunteers, from the left, Andrea Collingwood, Janet Green, Steve Collingwood, Elaine Caffrey and chairman Richard Priestley. Jim Fitton jpimedia Buy a Photo

Tony Devine and daughter Poppy Devine, eight, with their prize-winning display Queen at Wembley. Jim Fitton jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more