Welcome return for Woofs and Wellies fundraiser in aid of Overgate Hospice

Over 60 dogs and their owners gathered at Todmorden Health Centre for the return of a much-loved fundraiser in aid of Overgate Hospice.

There were 68 dogs registered for Woofs and Wellies, an event which saw four-legged friends and their owners taking on a four or eight mile walk. Those who took part in the longer walk were able to take in the stunning views from Stoodley Pike.

Both routes finished back at Todmorden Health Centre and the event raised over £1,100 for Overgate Hospice.

The event last took place in 2015 and it is hoped that this won’t be the end of the Woofs and Wellies fundraiser.

Harriet Eames, Assistant Events Fundraiser at Overgate Hospice, said: “Our event sponsors Hird and Partners came down to join us and handed out goody bags to all of the dogs as they crossed the finish line and it was all in all a great day out – thankfully the weather held out for us too!”

Organisers would like to thank everyone who took part in the event and hope to see them again next time.

