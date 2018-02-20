Welcome to Halifax: 'The Shoreditch of the North'

The evolution of Halifax town centre into a hip and happening social hub has seen it nicknamed 'the Shoreditch of the north' by a national newspaper.

In an article for The Guardian, columnist Helen Pidd recycled a term originally pinned to Halifax by BBC 6 Music and cited the town's burgeoning music scene, newly-flourishing craft ale bars and fresh, Piece Hall-inspired atmosphere as reasons for its use.

Sound: Halifax-based The Orielles are indie music's next big thing.

Then there's the fact that Calderdale has become a TV executive's playground in recent years. In a shortlist of three towns challenging Halifax to the northern hipster 'crown', one is Hebden Bridge.

It suggests a faux-hipster feel, with the recipe for a northern Shoreditch oasis falling short only at the fact that daft clothing and silly haircuts are not likely to be adorned without comment.

The article praises the independent businesses that underpin Halifax's new economy, from cheeseries to wineries and of course that most hipster of all establishments, vinyl record stores.

Reception has been mixed, it has to be said. Whilst most people recognise there is a compliment in there, many have bristled at the idea of being compared to a new-age hot spot down south. Halifax should be allowed its own identity, they say, tha' doesn't need a comparison here.

Say cheese: Dama Cheese are just one of the immensely popular independent food and drink producers the region has to offer.

The fact is that if the image of Halifax is of good food, quaffable wine and charge-leading music, it's surely a good one, even if the 'hipster' term is a little too easily used.

