West Yorkshire chief constable Dee Collins scotches rumours of retirement

Dee Collins is taking taking three months away from the force for a role with the College of Policing.

But West Yorkshire's chief constable scotched rumours that she would be retiring after returning next year.

Ms Collins, who became chief constable in 2016, and has been a police officer for three decades, will be out of force from next January to March, as service director for the College's Strategic Command Course.

The college is the professional body for the police in England and Wales.

She said: “Although I will be working out of Force, I will keep a keen eye on what is happening in West Yorkshire and contrary to rumours I have seen circulating on social media, I will be returning to my post following secondment!

“I am delighted to have been offered this excellent opportunity and am grateful to the Police and Crime Commissioner, Mark Burns-Williamson for supporting my short secondment."

Deputy John Robins will act as temporary chief constable in her absence.

Mr Burns-Williamson said: "Dee is an excellent choice for what is a pivotal role in developing the future leaders in policing. I am sure her significant experience and approachable delivery style will be hugely beneficial."

Ms Collins joined the force as deputy chief constable in January 2014 and was appointed temporary chief constable in June 2014 .