West Yorkshire Police search for new horse to fight crime in Leeds

West Yorkshire Police are searching for a new horse to help fight crime in Leeds.

The lucky horse would be joining the county's Mounted Section to help keep the streets of the city safe.

Police have specified that the horse must be aged between 4 and 10, a mare or gelding and at between 15.6hh and 17.3hh.

It also has to be well handled, easy to train and good-natured.

In a statement on Twitter, the WYP horse account said: "West Yorkshire Police are currently looking for a new police horse to buy. The horse would need to fit the following criteria. Between 16.3hh and 17.3hh aged between 4 and 10 years. Mare or gelding. Breeding shire/ Clydesdale/Irish draught or similar.

"Sound, well handled, trainable, good-natured with no vices. Good to shoe, clip and in traffic. No medical issues. Doesn't need to be well schooled but an understanding of walk trot and canter preferable. [The horse] would be vetted and required for a 4-week trial."

Police have asked anyone with enquiries to email annette.twigg@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk