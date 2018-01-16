West Yorkshire Police warn motorists not to travel after car flips upside down in snow and ice

Motorists have been warned to avoid all travel after a car flipped upside down and landed on its roof in snow and ice tonight.

West Yorkshire Police issued the warning after the incident in Halifax.

Meanwhile a lorry was filmed skidding in ice in Huddersfield and several hours of snow has been forecast for various parts of Yorkshire.

Two hour delays have hit the M62 after motorists became stranded and began abandoning their cars on the carriageway.

Several buses have also been hit with delays and cancellations to services in Leeds and across West Yorkshire.

Have you been affected? Send your photos and videos to @leedsnews or alex.evans@jpress.co.uk