What are the most bizarre items left in Halifax Travelodge?

Where would you find a pair of diamond earrings, a black Labrador called Byron and a purple velvet arm chair? The lost and found office at the Travelodge in Halifax.

The budget hotel brand has revealed some of the more interesting items left behind in its 542 UK hotels during the last 12 months.

Some of the unusual treasures that have been left behind in Halifax include a pair of diamond earrings, a Jenny Packham wedding dress, a black Labrador called Byron, a purple velvet arm chair and two first class tickets to Los Angeles.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman, said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 542 UK Travelodge hotels, for a wide variety of reasons we do get some interesting items being left behind.

“This year’s inventory list includes a Starchaser space rocket, a World War Two bravery medal, deeds to land in the Scottish Highlands, a pilot’s licence, a mother-in-law and a Lionhead rabbit called Bugs Bunny.”

The hotel chain seems to have seen a growing trend in forgetful brides. One new bride staying at York Central Travelodge left behind her Mother-in- law, she only realised when she got home that she forgot her most important new family member.

Whilst another bride staying at Birmingham Bullring left the hotel without her diamond Mangala Sutra which is an Indian wedding necklace with the same significance as a wedding ring.

A pilot, from a well-known airline, was in quite a rush to get to the airport that he left his pilot’s licence at Gatwick Airport Travelodge. Luckily the hotel manager flew to his rescue and personally took the licence to the airport.